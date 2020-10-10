How to Watch Kentucky vs. Mississippi State on SEC Network for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Kentucky Wildcats face the Mississippi State Bulldogs from Kroger Field in Lexington, KY. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

When: Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV 7-Day Free Trial $54.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.