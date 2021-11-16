How to Watch Mount St. Mary’s vs. Kentucky Game Live Online on November 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #10 Kentucky Wildcats face the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers from Rupp Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers

The Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary’s game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary’s on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary’s game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary’s on fuboTV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary’s game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary’s on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary’s game on SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary’s on Sling TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary’s game on SEC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary’s on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary’s game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary’s on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary’s game.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary’s on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Kentucky vs. Mount St. Mary’s game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Mount St. Mary's vs. Kentucky Game Preview: Mt. St. Mary's faces tough test vs No. 13 Kentucky

Mount St. Mary’s (1-2) vs. No. 13 Kentucky (1-1)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Kentucky presents a tough challenge for Mount St. Mary’s. Mount St. Mary’s has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Kentucky is coming off a 100-60 win at home over Robert Morris on Friday.

SENIOR STUDS: Mount St. Mary’s’ Malik Jefferson, Nana Opoku and Mezie Offurum have collectively scored 39 percent of all Mountaineers points this season.MIGHTY MALIK: In three appearances this season, Mount St. Mary’s’ Jefferson has shot 73.1 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Mount St. Mary’s is rated second among NEC teams with an average of 76 points per game.