How to Watch 2021 Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. NC State Live for Free without Cable

On Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST, the Kentucky Wildcats face the #23 NC State Wolfpack from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. NC State Wolfpack

N.C. State will be making their fifth appearance in the Gator Bowl, coming in as a heavy favorite after finishing the year 8-3. QB Bailey Hockman will rely on RBs Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person Jr. to bring the offense.

Kentucky is playing in the Gator Bowl for the second time, but had a disappointing season going 1-4 against ranked teams. Terry Wilson will start at QB with Chris Rodriguez Jr. at RB and Josh All at WR.

