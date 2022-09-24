How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Kentucky Live Online on September 24, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the #8 Kentucky Wildcats face the Northern Illinois Huskies from Kroger Field in Lexington, KY. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

When: Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

The Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ESPN2 on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois game on ESPN2 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $20 OFF your First 2 Months. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois on fuboTV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois on Sling TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which has $20 OFF your First 3 Months. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Get $20 OFF $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois game on the streaming service.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Northern Illinois vs. Kentucky Game Preview: No. 8 Kentucky seeks 4-0 start against Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois (1-2) at No. 8 Kentucky (3-0), Saturday, 7 p.m. Eastern (ESPN2)

Line: Kentucky by 25 1/2 according to FanDuel.com Sportsbook.

Series: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Northern Illinois aims to bounce back from a 38-28 home loss to Vanderbilt and halt a two-game slide. Kentucky is coming off a 31-0 rout of Youngstown State and seeks a 4-0 start in its final non-conference game before resuming SEC play next week at Mississippi.

KEY MATCHUP

Northern Illinois QBs Rocky Lombardi or Ethan Hampton vs. Kentucky’s secondary. Lombardi completed all seven passes with a touchdown against Vandy last week before leaving with an injury, but he’s listed as the starter with Hampton as the backup. The two combined to complete the Huskies’ first 14 passes with three TDs but face a tall task against the Wildcats. Kentucky leads the SEC with three interceptions and ranks third in passing defense (152 yards allowed per game).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Northern Illinois WR Cole Tucker. The senior leads the team with 15 catches for 278 yards and three touchdowns, including two last week against Vanderbilt with a career-best 70-yarder. Tucker established a career high the previous game against Tulsa with 123 yards receiving. He leads the MAC with 92.7 yards per game.

Kentucky WR Dane Key. The freshman has contributed immediately with 13 catches for team highs of 226 yards and three TDs. He’s coming off a six-catch, 90-yard effort against Youngstown State with a 3-yard TD. Nine of his receptions have come the past two games, highlighted by a 55-yard TD in a 26-16 victory at Florida.

FACTS AND FIGURES

NIU will play its second consecutive SEC opponent before beginning defense of its Mid-American Conference title as the preseason favorite. … The Huskies led Vanderbilt 28-14 before surrendering the final 24 points. … Huskies linebacker Kyle Pugh (23 tackles) is playing his eighth FBS season after missing the 2021 season with a knee injury. … Kentucky hasn’t allowed a point in its last six quarters and snuffed all 12 third- and fourth-down conversion 12 chances by Youngstown State. … Virginia Tech transfer Tayvion Robinson is tied with Key with 13 catches and second with 202 yards. ___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.