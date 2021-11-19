How to Watch Ohio vs. Kentucky Game Live Online on November 19, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 19, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #13 Kentucky Wildcats face the Ohio Bobcats from Rupp Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Ohio Bobcats

The Kentucky vs. Ohio game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Ohio vs. Kentucky Game Preview: No. 13 Kentucky faces off against Ohio

Ohio (3-0) vs. No. 13 Kentucky (2-1)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Kentucky hosts Ohio in an early season matchup. Ohio won 85-71 over Robert Morris on Monday. Kentucky is coming off an 80-55 win over Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The dynamic Oscar Tshiebwe has averaged a double-double (18.3 points, 18.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks) to lead the way for the Wildcats. Sahvir Wheeler is also a top facilitator, averaging a double-double himself with 11 points, 10 assists and two steals per game. The Bobcats have been led by Mark Sears, who is averaging 19.3 points and four rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wheeler has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Kentucky field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 14 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Ohio’s Roderick has attempted 20 3-pointers and connected on 25 percent of them, and is 5 for 20 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio as a team has made 12 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-most among Division I teams.