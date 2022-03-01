How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Game Live Online on March 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #6 Kentucky Wildcats face the Ole Miss Rebels from Rupp Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Ole Miss Rebels

When: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Kentucky vs. Ole Miss game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Game Preview: No. 6 Kentucky visits No. 18 Arkansas after Notae's 30-point showing

Kentucky Wildcats (23-5, 12-4 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (22-6, 12-4 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Arkansas plays the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats after JD Notae scored 30 points in Arkansas’ 75-73 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Razorbacks have gone 16-1 in home games. Arkansas ranks ninth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 67.4 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Wildcats have gone 12-4 against SEC opponents. Kentucky is seventh in college basketball with 37.6 rebounds per game. Oscar Tshiebwe paces the Wildcats with 15.3.

The teams square off for the 19th time in conference play this season. The Razorbacks won the last matchup 75-73 on Feb. 26. Notae scored 30 points points to help lead the Razorbacks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Notae averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 18.7 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Jaylin Williams is shooting 43.9% and averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Kellan Grady averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Tshiebwe is averaging 11.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 9-1, averaging 72.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.