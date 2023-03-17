How to Watch Providence vs. Kentucky March Madness Game Live Online on March 17, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT, the #23 Kentucky Wildcats face the #20 Providence Friars from Greensboro Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Providence Friars

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT

TV: CBS

The Kentucky vs. Providence game will be streaming on CBS

Providence vs. Kentucky Game Preview: Kentucky Wildcats play the Providence Friars in first round of NCAA Tournament

By The Associated Press

Providence Friars (21-11, 13-7 Big East) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (21-11, 12-6 SEC)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -4; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Providence Friars in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 12-6 against SEC opponents, with a 9-5 record in non-conference play. Kentucky is seventh in the SEC with 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Oscar Tshiebwe averaging 10.1.

The Friars are 13-7 in Big East play. Providence has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cason Wallace is averaging 11.6 points, 4.2 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 16.7 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

Bryce Hopkins is averaging 16.1 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Friars. Noah Locke is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Friars: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.