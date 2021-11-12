How to Watch Robert Morris vs. Kentucky Game Live Online on November 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #10 Kentucky Wildcats face the Robert Morris Colonials from Rupp Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Robert Morris Colonials

The Kentucky vs. Robert Morris game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Robert Morris on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Robert Morris game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Robert Morris on fuboTV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Robert Morris game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Robert Morris on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Robert Morris game on SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Robert Morris on Sling TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Robert Morris game on SEC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Robert Morris on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Robert Morris game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Robert Morris on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Kentucky vs. Robert Morris game.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Robert Morris on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Kentucky vs. Robert Morris game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Robert Morris vs. Kentucky Game Preview: No. 10 Kentucky takes on Robert Morris

Robert Morris (0-1) vs. No. 10 Kentucky (0-1)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Kentucky hosts Robert Morris in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Robert Morris went 0-2 against non-conference teams last season. In those two games, the Colonials gave up 85 points per game while scoring 68 per matchup. Kentucky went 1-6 in non-conference play, averaging 64.9 points and giving up 66.6 per game in the process.