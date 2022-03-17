How to Watch Saint Peter’s vs. Kentucky Game Live Online on March 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the #7 Kentucky Wildcats face Saint Peter’s from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Saint Peter’s

When: Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT

TV: CBS

All Live TV Streaming Options

Kentucky vs. Saint Peter's Live Stream

Saint Peter's vs. Kentucky Game Preview: Kentucky plays Saint Peter's in first round of NCAA Tournament

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (19-11, 14-6 MAAC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (26-7, 14-4 SEC)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats and Saint Peter’s Peacocks meet in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Wildcats are 14-4 against SEC opponents. Kentucky is second in the SEC scoring 79.5 points while shooting 48.5% from the field.

The Peacocks’ record in MAAC games is 14-6. Saint Peter’s is the best team in the MAAC allowing only 61.8 points per game while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 17 points, 15.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Wildcats. Kellan Grady is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Fousseyni Drame is averaging 7.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Peacocks. Doug Edert is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Peacocks: 8-2, averaging 66.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.