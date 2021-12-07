 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Southern University vs. Kentucky Game Live Online on December 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #9 Kentucky Wildcats face the Southern University Jaguars from Rupp Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Southern University Jaguars

The Kentucky vs. Southern University game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Southern University on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Southern University game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Southern University on fuboTV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Southern University game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Southern University on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Southern University game on SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Southern University on Sling TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Southern University game on SEC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Southern University on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Southern University game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Southern University on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Kentucky vs. Southern University game.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Southern University on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Kentucky vs. Southern University game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
SEC Network≥ $84.99-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: SEC Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: SEC Network

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Southern University vs. Kentucky Game Preview: No. 10 Kentucky puts streak on line vs Southern

Southern (3-5) vs. No. 10 Kentucky (6-1)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Kentucky looks for its seventh straight victory of the season as it takes on Southern. Southern fell 79-62 at Akron on Saturday. Kentucky is coming off an 85-57 win at home against Central Michigan last week.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe has averaged 14.1 points and 16 rebounds while TyTy Washington Jr. has put up 14.9 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Jaguars, Tyrone Lyons has averaged 14.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while Brion Whitley has put up 13.5 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Sahvir Wheeler has accounted for 41 percent of all Kentucky field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 14 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 68.

BEHIND THE ARC: Southern’s Whitley has attempted 52 3-pointers and connected on 40.4 percent of them, and is 15 of 34 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kentucky offense has scored 83.6 points per game this season, ranking the Wildcats 19th nationally. The Southern defense has allowed 73.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 204th).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.