How to Watch Southern University vs. Kentucky Game Live Online on December 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #9 Kentucky Wildcats face the Southern University Jaguars from Rupp Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Southern University Jaguars

The Kentucky vs. Southern University game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Southern University on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Southern University game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Southern University on fuboTV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Southern University game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Southern University on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Southern University game on SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Southern University on Sling TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Southern University game on SEC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Southern University on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Southern University game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Southern University on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Kentucky vs. Southern University game.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Southern University on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Kentucky vs. Southern University game.

Southern University vs. Kentucky Game Preview: No. 10 Kentucky puts streak on line vs Southern

Southern (3-5) vs. No. 10 Kentucky (6-1)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Kentucky looks for its seventh straight victory of the season as it takes on Southern. Southern fell 79-62 at Akron on Saturday. Kentucky is coming off an 85-57 win at home against Central Michigan last week.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe has averaged 14.1 points and 16 rebounds while TyTy Washington Jr. has put up 14.9 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Jaguars, Tyrone Lyons has averaged 14.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while Brion Whitley has put up 13.5 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Sahvir Wheeler has accounted for 41 percent of all Kentucky field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 14 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 68.

BEHIND THE ARC: Southern’s Whitley has attempted 52 3-pointers and connected on 40.4 percent of them, and is 15 of 34 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kentucky offense has scored 83.6 points per game this season, ranking the Wildcats 19th nationally. The Southern defense has allowed 73.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 204th).