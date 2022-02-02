How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Game Live Online on February 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #12 Kentucky Wildcats face the Vanderbilt Commodores from Rupp Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

When: Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: SEC Network

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Game Preview: Vanderbilt visits No. 5 Kentucky after Brooks' 27-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (11-9, 3-5 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (17-4, 6-2 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kentucky faces the Vanderbilt Commodores after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 27 points in Kentucky’s 80-62 win against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Wildcats are 13-0 on their home court. Kentucky leads the SEC with 38.2 points in the paint led by Oscar Tshiebwe averaging 11.0.

The Commodores are 3-5 in conference matchups. Vanderbilt averages 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won 78-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Tshiebwe led the Wildcats with 30 points, and Scotty Pippen Jr. led the Commodores with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tshiebwe is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 15.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Kellan Grady is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Myles Stute is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 8.4 points. Pippen is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Commodores: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.