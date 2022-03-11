 Skip to Content
How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Game Live Online on March 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 11, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the #5 Kentucky Wildcats face the Vanderbilt Commodores from Amalie Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

The Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream SEC Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt on fuboTV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt on Sling TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game on SEC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game on SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: SEC Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: SEC Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Game Preview: Vanderbilt visits No. 5 Kentucky after Tshiebwe's 27-point performance

Vanderbilt Commodores (17-15, 7-11 SEC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (25-6, 14-4 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kentucky hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 27 points in Kentucky’s 71-63 victory against the Florida Gators.

The Wildcats are 18-0 in home games. Kentucky ranks third in the SEC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tshiebwe averaging 10.0.

The Commodores are 7-11 in conference matchups. Vanderbilt has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wildcats won 77-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Davion Mintz led the Wildcats with 21 points, and Scotty Pippen Jr. led the Commodores with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kellan Grady averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. Tshiebwe is shooting 59.1% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

Myles Stute is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 8.5 points. Pippen is shooting 46.2% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Commodores: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

