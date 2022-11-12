How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Game Live Online on November 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the #24 Kentucky Wildcats face the Vanderbilt Commodores from Kroger Field in Lexington, KY. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

The Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream SEC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt on Sling TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game on SEC Network with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game on SEC Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt on fuboTV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. If you live outside of a SEC market, you will need their Sports Plus add-on. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game on the streaming service.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Game Preview: Kentucky seeks consecutive SEC wins; Vanderbilt wants first

Vanderbilt (3-6, 0-5 SEC) at Kentucky (6-3, 3-3), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (SEC)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Kentucky by 17 1/2

Series record: Kentucky leads 48-42.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Vanderbilt is running out of time this season to snap an SEC skid that has reached 26 straight dating to October 2019. This is the Commodores’ last road trip before returning home to finish against Florida and No. 5 Tennessee. Kentucky is bowl eligible and looks to go above .500 in SEC play before hosting top-ranked Georgia next week.

KEY MATCHUP

Vanderbilt’s rushing game against Kentucky’s run defense. Commodores senior back Ray Davis ran for a career-high 167 yards on just 20 carries in their loss to South Carolina and ranks fourth in the SEC with 731 yards rushing. Kentucky ranks 29th nationally against the run, allowing 120.7 yards per game. The Wildcats held Missouri below 100 yards, their third time this season holding an opponent below that threshold.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Vanderbilt: QB Mike Wright will be replacing freshman AJ Swann, who left the loss to South Carolina with an injury. Wright has come off the bench the past two games since losing his starting job following the first three games this season. Wright has thrown for 654 yards with eight TDs and only two interceptions.

Kentucky: WR Dane Key. He ranks third on the team with 383 yards on 25 catches but leads the Wildcats with five touchdowns, a freshman record. Key caught two TD passes last week at Missouri, including one on the opening drive.

FACTS & FIGURES

Vanderbilt will be without defensive backs coach Dan Jackson, who agreed with athletic director Candice Lee to step back from his job while university officials examine his Facebook comment defending the rapper formerly known as Kanye West last week. … Nick Howell is taking over coaching the defensive backs. … Vanderbilt ranks first in the SEC and is tied for fourth in FBS with three defensive TDs. … Kentucky has won the last six meetings against Vandy. … The Wildcats are bowl eligible for the seventh consecutive season. … Kentucky QB Will Levis ranks third in the SEC and 13th nationally in passing efficiency with a 161.7 rating. He threw three TD pass last week against the Tigers.