How to Watch ‘Killing County’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Fans of true crime can rest easy, as they’ll shortly be receiving another fix of their favorite obsession. “ Killing County ,” which premieres Thursday, Jan. 26 on Hulu , follows the true story of the aftermath of a horrific shooting at a hotel in Bakersfield, Cali. As the Ramirez family mourns the loss of a loved one, they begin to discover that their hometown is not quite as safe as it seems. You can watch Killing County with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘Killing County’ Series Premiere

In a chilling story of murder and corruption, “Killing County” follows the Ramirez family in Bakersfield, California, whose faith in their hometown is shaken after a deadly hotel shooting leaves the family in mourning. As they try to find out what actually happened that faithful day, they realize that the police in their town may not actually be intent on protecting and serving them.

Produced by former NFL player and activist Colin Kaepernick and narrated by Andre Holland, “Killing County” is sure to provide the chills, thrills, and intrigue that true crime fans so desperately crave, while also being unafraid to touch on modern social and political issues.

‘Killing County’ Series Premiere Schedule

All three episodes of “Killing County” will stream on Hulu on Thursday, Jan. 26.

‘Killing County’ Series Premiere Trailer