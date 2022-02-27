 Skip to Content
Killing Eve AMC
AMC+ BBC America

How to Watch ‘Killing Eve’ Season 4 Premiere For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The fourth and final season of the award-winning drama series “Killing Eve” premieres this Sunday, February 27 at 8 PM ET on BBC America, with episodes also airing on AMC Monday nights at 9 PM ET. You can stream all the action with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch Killing Eve Season 4 Premiere For Free Without Cable

If you have a subscription to AMC+, you can stream the first two episodes this Sunday without having to wait until next week to watch the story unfold.

About Killing Eve

After the emotional climax of Season Three, Eve (Sandra Oh), Villanelle (Jodie Comer), and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) are in very different places. Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a “monster.” Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny’s hit. This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge, and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced, and totally glorious series finale.

How to Stream the Killing Eve Season 4 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Killing Eve Season 4 Premiere live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AMC-
BBC America-

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: AMC and BBC America + 17 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AMC and BBC America + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: AMC and BBC America + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: AMC and BBC America + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AMC and BBC America + 31 Top Cable Channels

Killing Eve Season 4 Official Trailer

