How to Watch ‘KIMI’ for Free

COVID-19 has been bad news for the whole planet, but for introverts there is always the silver lining of limited socialization and fewer breaches of personal space. For the agoraphobic protagonist of Stephen Soderbergh’s “KIMI” it’s more than just social anxiety. “KIMI” comes out Thursday, February 10 where you can watch it with a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘KIMI’

Angela Childs (Zoë Kravitz) is a tech worker with a job analyzing flagged streams. When she stumbles across the recording of a violent crime, she must face her greatest fear: Leaving the safety of her apartment.

Can You Stream ‘KIMI’ For Free?

HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, but Hulu does feature an HBO Max premium add-on, and that grants a 7-day free trial that ends unless canceled. The free trial offer is valid for new subscribers only and Hulu with HBO Max requires a Hulu base plan subscription.

About KIMI

Doing what’s right is seldom easy. Now faced with the moral obligation to share evidence of this terrible crime, Childs must venture out into the city streets and report it to her company. Met with corporate resistance, bureaucracy, and miles of red tape, making the noble call ends up putting a target on her own head as well. It’s “a very contemporary, zeitgeist-y issue of giant tech companies that have a lot of listening devices in a lot of homes,” Soderbergh explains of the project. “What are they picking up? What if you worked for one of these companies analyzing streams that have been flagged for some reason or another? It gets kicked to a human analyst to listen to it. And she hears something that sounds… not cool.”

Soderbergh likens “KIMI” to a combination of Hitchcock’s “Rear Window” (1954) and David Fincher’s “Panic Room” (2002). “It’s all my favorite stuff,” said Soderbergh. “It’s an idea that David Koepp floated to me a couple of years ago. My philosophy when people approach you with things, if it’s not a ‘hell, yeah,’ it’s a no. This was a ‘hell, yeah.’” Besides Kravitz, “KIMI” will also star Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil, Jacob Vargas, Erika Christensen “Traffic” (2000), Derek DelGaudio, and Devin Ratray “Mosaic” (2018). Grab a subscription to HBO Max and watch it when it premieres February 10.