How to Watch ‘Kindred’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

“ Kindred ,” the new drama series based on Octavia E. Butler’s profoundly influential novel, will premiere Tuesday, December 13 exclusively on Hulu. The series follows Dana James, a young woman who has just moved to Los Angeles to start a new life. But because of an unknown phenomenon, Dana finds that she has traveled back in time. As a Black woman, Dana must face the challenges of emerging in a time period where she is not accepted, and confront the secrets of her family’s past. You can watch Kindred: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About 'Kindred' Series Premiere

Adapted from the celebrated novel Kindred, by Hugo Award-winner Octavia E. Butler, this new series series centers on Dana James (Mallori Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own. For the first time in her life, Dana feels that she is truly in control of her own destiny.

But, before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled back and forth in time. She emerges at a nineteenth-century plantation, a place remarkably and intimately linked with Dana and her family. An interracial romance threads through Dana’s past and present, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront secrets she never knew ran through her blood, in this genre-breaking exploration of the ties that bind.

What is the 'Kindred' Series Premiere episode schedule?

Hulu will be airing ‘Kindred’ Series Premiere on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Episode 1-8: Tuesday, December 13, 2022

: Tuesday, December 13, 2022 Episode 2 : Tuesday, December 13, 2022

: Tuesday, December 13, 2022 Episode 3 : Tuesday, December 13, 2022

: Tuesday, December 13, 2022 Episode 4 : Tuesday, December 13, 2022

: Tuesday, December 13, 2022 Episode 5 : Tuesday, December 13, 2022

: Tuesday, December 13, 2022 Episode 6 : Tuesday, December 13, 2022

: Tuesday, December 13, 2022 Episode 7 : Tuesday, December 13, 2022

: Tuesday, December 13, 2022 Episode 8: Tuesday, December 13, 2022

