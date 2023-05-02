How to Watch ‘King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
It’s time to take an up-close and personal look at the life of King Charles III. In an informative documentary from See It Now Studios, viewers will have a chance to see parts of the monarch’s life that have never gone public before. “King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone” offers the full story, from his childhood to how he got to where he is today. The new documentary premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on Tuesday, May 2. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.
About 'King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone'
In “King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone,” viewers will travel back in time to Charles III’s days as the Prince of Wales. Throughout the documentary, many of the people closest to him offer their insight into his life, particularly who he was decades ago. Family, friends, romantic interests, and others share details that were never public before.
The following, among others, speak about Charles III in the documentary:
- His squadron leader, Graham Laurien
- His goddaughter, India Hicks
- His former chef, Mervyn Wycherley
- His former classmate, Johnny Stonborough
- Two of his former girlfriends, Janet Jenkins and Jane Ward
- His former protection officer, Allen Peters
“King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone” also includes a variety of photos and footage that have never been seen before. See It Now Studios promises to deliver viewers new information and provide unique insight into the life of the monarch. It is described as “partly a coming-of-age tale.”
The documentary lands on Paramount+ just days before the coronation of King Charles III and his wife Camilla, which is on Saturday, May 6.
Can you watch 'King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone' for free?
Paramount Plus offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone’ on Paramount Plus.
What devices can you use to stream 'King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone'?
You can watch Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone' Trailer

