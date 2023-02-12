How to Watch ‘Kitchen Commando’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

If you’re a fan of cooking shows, you may believe you’ve seen it all. But if you catch “Kitchen Commando,” which premieres on Tubi on Sunday, Feb. 12, you’ll realize how wrong you are. “Kitchen Commando” follows former US Army Master Seargent and White House Chef, Andre Rush, as he brings his military attitude and mindset to normal kitchens across the country. Watch as Rush helps struggling restaurants get back on track. It’s sure to be interesting, heartwarming, and certainly delicious. You can watch with a free sign-up to Tubi .

About 'Kitchen Commando' Series Premiere

In Tubi’s first original unscripted cooking series, former White House chef and US Army Master Seargent Andre Rush will travel the country helping struggling restaurants both get themselves in order and reignite their passion for the restaurant industry. Rush brings his unique military experience as well as his inspiring personal story to the table as he helps ordinary people run extraordinary restaurants.

The series is executive produced by world famous chef and television phenomenon Gordon Ramsay. “I’m so thrilled to bring ‘Kitchen Commando’ to Tubi viewers,” said Ramsay. “Spending time with Chef Rush, I know firsthand his dedication to the food world, and his story is an inspiration to any chef. And trust me, his arms are no joke!”

