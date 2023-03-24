How to Watch ‘Knock at the Cabin Door’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
After its theatrical debut on Feb. 3, 2023, M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin Door” is now available to stream on-demand for viewers at home. The film, which is based on “The Cabin at the End of the World” by Paul Tremblay, was a success at the box office and audiences have responded positively so far. Whether you want to relive the events after watching it in theaters, or if you didn’t get a chance to see the highly-anticipated film, you can now stream the thriller on Peacock beginning on Friday, March 24. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock.
About 'Knock at the Cabin Door'
“Knock at the Cabin Door” follows a young girl and her parents on a getaway to a secluded cabin in the woods. While preparing for a relaxing vacation as a family of three, things take a turn for the worst. To their surprise, a group of four strangers, who are armed with weapons, meet them at the door of the cabin.
The parents and their daughter are then taken hostage and are warned of an impending apocalypse. To combat the apocalypse and save many lives, they are faced with an impossible decision. The thriller shows the events that unfold as the family grapples with their options and attempts to discover the truth in a complicated, heartwrenching situation.
“Knock at the Cabin Door” stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abbey Quinn, and Rupert Grint.
Can you watch 'Knock at the Cabin Door' for free?
Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Knock at the Cabin Door’ as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.
What devices can you use to stream 'Knock at the Cabin Door'?
You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Knock at the Cabin Door' Trailer
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.