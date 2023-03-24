How to Watch ‘Knock at the Cabin Door’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

After its theatrical debut on Feb. 3, 2023, M. Night Shyamalan’s “ Knock at the Cabin Door ” is now available to stream on-demand for viewers at home. The film, which is based on “The Cabin at the End of the World” by Paul Tremblay, was a success at the box office and audiences have responded positively so far. Whether you want to relive the events after watching it in theaters, or if you didn’t get a chance to see the highly-anticipated film, you can now stream the thriller on Peacock beginning on Friday, March 24. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock .

About 'Knock at the Cabin Door'

“Knock at the Cabin Door” follows a young girl and her parents on a getaway to a secluded cabin in the woods. While preparing for a relaxing vacation as a family of three, things take a turn for the worst. To their surprise, a group of four strangers, who are armed with weapons, meet them at the door of the cabin.

The parents and their daughter are then taken hostage and are warned of an impending apocalypse. To combat the apocalypse and save many lives, they are faced with an impossible decision. The thriller shows the events that unfold as the family grapples with their options and attempts to discover the truth in a complicated, heartwrenching situation.

“Knock at the Cabin Door” stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abbey Quinn, and Rupert Grint.

Can you watch 'Knock at the Cabin Door' for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Knock at the Cabin Door’ as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

What devices can you use to stream 'Knock at the Cabin Door'?

You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Knock at the Cabin Door' Trailer