How to Watch ‘Koala Man’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Who’s the worst superhero you’ve ever heard of? Whoever it is, you may need to make room on your pantheon for a new option. “Koala Man” will be serving up his own unique brand of justice on Hulu starting Monday, Jan. 9. The new animated series will follow an Australian suburban dad named Kevin, as he seeks to put an end to villainy, or at least bad neighbors, once and for all. You can watch Koala Man: Season 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About 'Koala Man' Series Premiere

“Koala Man” follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto. Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians.

On a quest to clean up his hometown, and often roping his frustrated family into his adventures, Koala Man stands at the ready. He’ll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.

The series comes from Michael Cusack, the co-creator of “Rick and Morty,” who also voices the titular daring hero. Hugh Jackman, Sarah Snook, and Jemaine Clement also lend their voices to “Koala Man.”

