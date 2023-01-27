How to Watch KSI: In Real Life for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Since KSI’s announcement in September 2021, fans of the youtuber-turned-boxer-turned-rapper have been waiting for the documentary that tracks the biggest year of his career. Following KSI: Can't Lose which documented his determination and boxing training as an amateur boxer to go up against Joe Weller, viewers will see a different side of KSI with a behind-the-scenes view of his life, his goals, and his struggles.

About KSI: In Real Life

KSI is no stranger to the camera. Starting his career on Youtube in 2008, “JJ” Olatunji (known professionally as KSI) began commenting on FIFA video games and branched out to vlogging and comedic shorts. By the end of 2022, he had over 40 million subscribers to his channel with a successful music career that had topped the charts.

In the Prime Video documentary, KSI shows more of a vulnerable side to his internet stardom – stating that he doesn’t really know who he is and wishes “to have someone, like, hug me and say that, like, ‘I love you’.” Viewers see angles from his family and friends, following his career and boxing choices, with the culmination of his concert at Wembley Arena.

Related:

Can you watch KSI: In Real Life for free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch KSI: In Real Life on Amazon Prime Video.

What devices can you use to stream KSI: In Real Life?

You can watch KSI: In Real Life on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

KSI: In Real Life Trailer