How to Watch KSI vs Fournier Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile, and More

Jeff Kotuby

KSI returns to the ring to take on Joe Fournier at MF & DAZN: X Series 007. Airing live from London, this will be KSI’s first fight since easily dispatching FaZe Temperr in the first round back in January. Will KSI have similar success against Fournier, who has fought in nine bouts as a pro boxer? Find out this Saturday, May 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET on DAZN PPV. You can watch for $19.99 when you subscribe to DAZN.

How to Watch KSI vs. Fournier

  • When: Saturday, May 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: DAZN PPV
  • Streaming: Watch with a subscription to DAZN and a $19.99 pay-per-view.

About KSI vs. Fournier

KSI enters this fight at 5-0-1 and looks to keep the good vibes going with a fight against Joe Fournier. Fournier is not going to be an easy out, as he enters with a perfect 9-0-0 record and has ended all of his fights via knockout. The winner will not just keep their undefeated streak alive but will also be the proud owner of the Misfits Cruiserweight championship.

Among the other fights on the undercard are Deja Olatunji vs. Swarmz, Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor, ViruZz vs. DK Money, and more. We’ll also see YouTuber Boogie2988 take on WingsofRedemption in a heavyweight bout on the undercard. The full fight card can be found below:

KSI vs. Fournier Fight Card

Main Card

Fight Weight Class Stipulation
KSI vs. Joe Fournier Cruiserweight For the Misfits Cruiserweight Championship
Deja Olatunji vs. Swarmz Light heavyweight
Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor Catchweight
Tennessee Thresh vs. Paigey Cakey TBD
ViruZz vs. DK Money Cruiserweight
Lil Bellsy vs. Lil Kymchii TBD

Undercard

Fight Weight Class Stipulation
WingsOfRedemption vs. Boogie2988 Heavyweight
Luis Nestor vs. Archie King Cruiserweight
Upblissed vs. Unbaer Super lightweight
  • Sign Up
    dazn.com

    DAZN

    DAZN is a live sports subscription streaming service that offers 80+ fights a year from Matchroom USA, Bellator, Golden Boy Promotions, World Boxing Super Series, and Combate Americas. All plans include UEFA Women’s Champions League, darts, and documentaries.

    For all fights, they include every match from the entire undercard through the main event.

    Sign Up
    $24.99 / month
    dazn.com

KSI vs. Joe Fournier Press Conference:

