How to Watch KSI vs Fournier Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile, and More

KSI returns to the ring to take on Joe Fournier at MF & DAZN: X Series 007. Airing live from London, this will be KSI’s first fight since easily dispatching FaZe Temperr in the first round back in January. Will KSI have similar success against Fournier, who has fought in nine bouts as a pro boxer? Find out this Saturday, May 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET on DAZN PPV. You can watch for $19.99 when you subscribe to DAZN.

How to Watch KSI vs. Fournier

When: Saturday, May 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: DAZN PPV

DAZN PPV Streaming: Watch with a subscription to DAZN and a $19.99 pay-per-view.

About KSI vs. Fournier

KSI enters this fight at 5-0-1 and looks to keep the good vibes going with a fight against Joe Fournier. Fournier is not going to be an easy out, as he enters with a perfect 9-0-0 record and has ended all of his fights via knockout. The winner will not just keep their undefeated streak alive but will also be the proud owner of the Misfits Cruiserweight championship.

Among the other fights on the undercard are Deja Olatunji vs. Swarmz, Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor, ViruZz vs. DK Money, and more. We’ll also see YouTuber Boogie2988 take on WingsofRedemption in a heavyweight bout on the undercard. The full fight card can be found below:

KSI vs. Fournier Fight Card

Main Card

Fight Weight Class Stipulation KSI vs. Joe Fournier Cruiserweight For the Misfits Cruiserweight Championship Deja Olatunji vs. Swarmz Light heavyweight Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor Catchweight Tennessee Thresh vs. Paigey Cakey TBD ViruZz vs. DK Money Cruiserweight Lil Bellsy vs. Lil Kymchii TBD

Undercard

Fight Weight Class Stipulation WingsOfRedemption vs. Boogie2988 Heavyweight Luis Nestor vs. Archie King Cruiserweight Upblissed vs. Unbaer Super lightweight

