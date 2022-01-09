How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on January 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Atlanta Hawks vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Young, Atlanta set for matchup against Los Angeles

Atlanta Hawks (17-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (19-20, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -5

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup against Los Angeles. He’s second in the league scoring 28.3 points per game.

The Clippers are 12-12 in home games. Los Angeles is 10-12 against opponents over .500.

The Hawks are 9-12 in road games. Atlanta has an 11-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Jackson is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 22.3 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Young is averaging 28.3 points and 9.6 assists for the Hawks. Cameron Reddish is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 3-7, averaging 102.5 points, 43.2 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 111.1 points, 44.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (ankle), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Luke Kennard: out (health protocols), Jason Preston: out (foot).

Hawks: Gorgui Dieng: out (health protocols), Jalen Johnson: day to day (calf), De’Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Clint Capela: day to day (ankle), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring).