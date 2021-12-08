How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on December 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Boston Celtics

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Celtics vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: George and Los Angeles host Tatum and the Celtics

By The Associated Press

Boston Celtics (13-12, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (13-12, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and Jayson Tatum meet when Los Angeles hosts Boston. George is 10th in the NBA averaging 25.0 points per game and Tatum is eighth in the league averaging 25.5 points per game.

The Clippers are 9-7 in home games. Los Angeles has a 7-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Celtics are 7-8 in road games. Boston averages 108.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is scoring 25.0 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Clippers. Luke Kennard is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Tatum is averaging 25.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Celtics. Dennis Schroder is averaging 18.4 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 101.8 points, 43.5 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points per game.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 111.5 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Nicolas Batum: out (health and safety protocols), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Jason Preston: out (foot).

Celtics: Jaylen Brown: out (hamstring).