How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on December 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 27, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal or YES Network, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this LA Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: George and Durant clash in Los Angeles-Brooklyn matchup

Brooklyn Nets (22-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (17-16, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA’s top scorers, Paul George and Kevin Durant, meet when Los Angeles and Brooklyn face off. George ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 24.7 points per game and Durant leads the league averaging 29.7 points per game.

The Clippers are 12-9 on their home court. Los Angeles is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nets are 12-3 on the road. Brooklyn is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 45.3 rebounds per game led by James Harden averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivica Zubac is averaging 9.9 points and eight rebounds for the Clippers. Luke Kennard is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Durant is shooting 52.3% and averaging 29.7 points for the Nets. Patty Mills is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 103.5 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.0 points per game.

Nets: 7-3, averaging 111.2 points, 47.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (ankle), Paul George: out (elbow), Jay Scrubb: out (health and safety protocols), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (health and safety protocols), Reggie Jackson: out (health and safety protocols), Jason Preston: out (foot).

Nets: Cam Thomas: out (health and safety protocols), Kessler Edwards: out (health and safety protocols), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (health and safety protocols), Kyrie Irving: out (health and safety protocols), David Duke Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (health and safety protocols), Day’Ron Sharpe: out (health and safety protocols).