How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Online on November 12, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal.



Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Durant, Brooklyn set for matchup with Los Angeles

Brooklyn Nets (5-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (7-5, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets square off against the Los Angeles Clippers. Durant is seventh in the NBA scoring 30.8 points per game.

The Clippers are 3-3 in home games. Los Angeles is sixth in the league giving up only 107.0 points per game while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Nets have gone 2-3 away from home. Brooklyn ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 25.6 assists per game led by Durant averaging 5.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George is averaging 25.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Royce O’Neale is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, while averaging 10.5 points and 4.3 assists. Durant is shooting 51.7% and averaging 30.8 points over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 104.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Nets: 4-6, averaging 111.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (knee).

Nets: T.J. Warren: out (foot), Yuta Watanabe: day to day (ankle).