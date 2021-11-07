How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on November 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), while in Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers and Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Charlotte plays Los Angeles on 3-game road skid

By The Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets (5-5, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (4-4, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hits the road against Los Angeles looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

Los Angeles finished 47-25 overall last season while going 26-10 at home. The Clippers averaged 114.0 points per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and 41.1% from deep last season.

Charlotte went 33-39 overall with a 15-21 record on the road last season. The Hornets averaged 17.7 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second chance points and 34.7 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (left knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Serge Ibaka: out (back).

Hornets: P.J. Washington: out (elbow).