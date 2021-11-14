How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on November 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Bulls vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: George and LaVine clash in Los Angeles-Chicago matchup

By The Associated Press

Chicago Bulls (8-4, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8-4, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -3.5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and Zach LaVine meet when Los Angeles hosts Chicago. George is fourth in the NBA averaging 26.4 points per game and LaVine ranks sixth in the league averaging 25.7 points per game.

The Clippers have gone 6-2 in home games. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference with 24.4 assists per game led by George averaging 5.3.

The Bulls are 3-2 on the road. Chicago ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 14.3 fast break points per game led by LaVine averaging 3.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is averaging 26.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 19.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Lonzo Ball is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 12 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 26.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 109.4 points, 46.3 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.8 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 107.7 points, 43.6 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Keon Johnson: out (ankle), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (rest).

Bulls: Coby White: out (shoulder), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Nikola Vucevic: out (health and safety protocols).