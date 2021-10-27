 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on October 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT, the LA Clippers face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports SoCal≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Prime Ticket≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket + 35 Top Cable Channels

Cavaliers vs. Clippers Game Preview: Los Angeles Clippers to host Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday

By The Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers (2-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (1-2, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Los Angeles went 47-25 overall with a 26-10 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Clippers averaged 24.4 assists per game on 41.8 made field goals last season.

Cleveland went 21-50 overall a season ago while going 9-27 on the road. The Cavaliers averaged 16.3 points off of turnovers, 12.9 second chance points and 30.5 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Keon Johnson: out (illness), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (left knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Serge Ibaka: out (back).
Cavaliers: None listed.

