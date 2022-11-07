Best Ways to Watch LA Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Online on November 7, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. Since YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, and Sling TV don’t carry Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only way to watch Clippers and Cavs games this season.

Outside those markets, the game is airing on NBA TV, which is available on Sling TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Cleveland plays Los Angeles on 8-game win streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -1; over/under is 220

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

Los Angeles went 42-40 overall a season ago while going 25-16 at home. The Clippers allowed opponents to score 108.4 points per game and shoot 45.0% from the field last season.

Cleveland finished 27-25 in Eastern Conference play and 19-22 on the road last season. The Cavaliers averaged 7.1 steals, 4.2 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Luke Kennard: out (chest), Robert Covington: day to day (reconditioning).

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).