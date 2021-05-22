NBA Playoffs 2021: How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Series Live Online: TV Channels/Stream

After finalizing playoff seeding, the 2021 NBA Playoffs start on Saturday, May 22nd for their first round of games.

On their quest for the 2021 NBA Title, the Dallas Mavericks will face the LA Clippers in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

How to Watch Mavs vs. Clippers Online

There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

How to Stream Round 1: Mavs vs. Clippers Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Mavs/Clippers series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

In Dallas, games will air on Bally Sports Southwest, while in Los Angeles, the games will air on Bally Sports SoCal, both of which are available only with a a subscription to AT&T TV..

If you can’t watch on your local RSN, you should be able to on ESPN/TNT/NBA TV, which you can stream with a free trial of Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Mavs vs. Clippers Streaming Schedule

Game 1: Saturday, May 22 | Dallas at LA Clippers, 4:30 ET, ESPN, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports SoCal

Game 2: Tuesday, May 25 | Dallas at LA Clippers, 10:30 ET, NBA TV, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports SoCal

Game 3: Friday, May 28 | LA Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 ET, ESPN, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports SoCal

Game 4: Sunday, May 30 | LA Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 ET, TNT, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports SoCal

Game 5: Wednesday, June 2 | Dallas at LA Clippers, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: Friday, June 4 | LA Clippers at Dallas, TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Sunday, June 6 | Dallas at LA Clippers, TBD, TBD (if necessary)”

