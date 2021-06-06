2021 NBA Playoffs: How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 7 Live Without Cable

After falling down 2-0 and 3-2 in the series, the LA Clippers have fought their way back to force a decisive Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks. The winner will advance to face the Utah Jazz in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Clippers Online

When: June 6th at 3:30pm ET

Where: Staples Center

TV: ABC/ESPN3

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV

7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

7-Day Free Trial

There are no local blackouts in the NBA Playoffs, so you can watch Game 7 on ABC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

1 Month for $10

The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NBA Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time. While they don’t carry ABC, you can watch Game 7 on ESPN3, which is included in Sling Orange plan.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $25 OFF Your First Month of Sling Orange, Blue, or Combo.

How to Stream Entire NBA Playoffs Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the NBA Playoffs live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN and TNT.

The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NBA Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get $25 OFF Your First Month of Sling Orange, Blue, or Combo.

All Live TV Streaming Options