How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on November 21, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: George and the Clippers face the Mavericks

By The Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks (9-6, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (9-7, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers square off against the Dallas Mavericks. George currently ranks seventh in the league averaging 26.3 points per game.

The Clippers have gone 7-5 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference with 14.7 fast break points per game led by Terance Mann averaging 3.1.

The Mavericks are 7-3 in Western Conference play. Dallas ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is averaging 26.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and two steals for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 19.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Luka Doncic is averaging 26.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 109.3 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 108.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr.: out (injury maintenance), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Justise Winslow: out (personal).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (back), Luka Doncic: out (knee/ankle).