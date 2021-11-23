How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on November 23, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: George leads Los Angeles into matchup against Dallas

By The Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks (9-7, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (10-7, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Dallas. He currently ranks sixth in the league averaging 26.4 points per game.

The Clippers are 8-5 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is seventh in the NBA with 14.2 fast break points per game led by Terance Mann averaging 3.1.

The Mavericks have gone 7-4 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Clippers won the last meeting on Nov. 21. George scored 29 points points to help lead the Clippers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is shooting 44.1% and averaging 26.4 points for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Luka Doncic is scoring 24.9 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 18.8 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 106.4 points, 46.9 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 106.8 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Nicolas Batum: out (covid-19 health and safety protocols), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (knee).

Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina: day to day (calf), Luka Doncic: out (knee/ankle).