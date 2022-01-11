How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on January 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal or Altitude, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets games all year long.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Jokic and the Nuggets take on conference foe Los Angeles

Denver Nuggets (19-18, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (19-21, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets take on Reggie Jackson and the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

The Clippers have gone 12-17 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The Nuggets are 13-11 against conference opponents. Denver has a 9-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Nuggets won the last matchup on Dec. 27, with Jokic scoring 26 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivica Zubac is averaging 9.3 points and eight rebounds for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jokic is scoring 25.2 points per game and averaging 13.6 rebounds for the Nuggets. Austin Rivers is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 103.9 points, 43.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 106.8 points, 45.2 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (ankle), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Luke Kennard: out (health protocols), Jason Preston: out (foot), Justise Winslow: out (health and safety protocols).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Markus Howard: out (knee), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).