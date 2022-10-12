 Skip to Content
How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Preseason Game Live Online on October 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the LA Clippers face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on KTLA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets

  • When: Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT
  • TV: KTLA
In Los Angeles, the game is airing on KTLA, which isn’t carried by a Live TV Streaming Service, but is available with a OTA antenna. If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

