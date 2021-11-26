How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on November 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers and Detroit Pistons games all year long.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Pistons vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Detroit faces Los Angeles, aims to break 4-game slide

By The Associated Press

Detroit Pistons (4-14, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (10-8, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to end its four-game skid with a win against Los Angeles.

The Clippers have gone 8-4 in home games. Los Angeles scores 105.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Pistons are 2-6 on the road. Detroit averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 2-10 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Jackson is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, while averaging 18.3 points and 3.9 assists. Paul George is shooting 40.6% and averaging 25.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jerami Grant is averaging 19 points for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 106.4 points, 45.4 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points per game.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 101.4 points, 41.2 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Nicolas Batum: out (health and safety protocols), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Jason Preston: out (foot).

Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (thumb), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).