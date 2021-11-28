How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on November 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

For a limited time, get NBA League Pass for 50% OFF through Cyber Monday. Get the rest of the season for just $99.99.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Curry and Golden State visit George and the Clippers

By The Associated Press

Golden State Warriors (17-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (11-8, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and Stephen Curry meet when Los Angeles squares off against Golden State. George ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 25.6 points per game and Curry is first in the league averaging 28.4 points per game.

The Clippers are 0-1 in division play. Los Angeles scores 106.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 9-1 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is the NBA leader with 29.5 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 7.8.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Warriors won 115-113 in the last meeting on Oct. 22. Curry led the Warriors with 45 points, and George led the Clippers with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is averaging 25.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 18.4 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Curry is averaging 28.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 22.5 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 105.1 points, 45.8 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.5 points per game.

Warriors: 9-1, averaging 115.0 points, 45.9 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.5 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Nicolas Batum: out (health and safety protocols), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Jason Preston: out (foot).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Andre Iguodala: day to day (knee), James Wiseman: out (knee).