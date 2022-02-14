How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on February 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 14, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Curry, Golden State set for matchup with Los Angeles

Golden State Warriors (42-15, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (28-30, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors square off against the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 25.7 points per game.

The Clippers are 15-22 in conference play. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 107.8 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Warriors are 25-9 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State has a 6-3 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Warriors won the last meeting 105-90 on Nov. 28, with Curry scoring 33 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Jackson is averaging 16.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Clippers. Luke Kennard is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Kevon Looney is averaging 6.2 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 24.3 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 110.9 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 116.2 points, 45.0 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (back), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).