How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on February 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Houston faces Los Angeles on 5-game road slide

Houston Rockets (15-42, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (29-31, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits Los Angeles looking to end its five-game road losing streak.

The Clippers have gone 16-23 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is 15-18 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rockets are 7-27 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 5-33 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Kennard is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, while averaging 11.6 points. Reggie Jackson is shooting 42.8% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Christian Wood is shooting 48.4% and averaging 17.6 points for the Rockets. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 109.7 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Rockets: 1-9, averaging 108.9 points, 39.5 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.4 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).

Rockets: Christian Wood: out (illness), Usman Garuba: out (wrist), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (illness).