How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets Game Online on October 31, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Monday, October 31, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the LA Clippers face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and KTLA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

The Clippers telecast will air on KTLA in Los Angeles. While KTLA isn’t available on any Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch it with ClipperVision which is $199.99/year.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Los Angeles faces Houston, aims to break 4-game skid

Houston Rockets (1-6, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-4, 12th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -9.5; over/under is 224

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to stop its four-game skid when the Clippers take on Houston.

Los Angeles went 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Clippers allowed opponents to score 108.4 points per game and shoot 45.0% from the field last season.

Houston finished 20-62 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Rockets averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second chance points and 39.3 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: day to day (knee), Robert Covington: out (health and safety protocols).

Rockets: Bruno Fernando: out (knee), Jabari Smith Jr.: day to day (ankle), Eric Gordon: out (rest), TyTy Washington Jr.: out (knee).