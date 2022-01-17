How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on January 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 17, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), while in Indianapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal or Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers and Indiana Pacers games all year long.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Indiana Pacers vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Indiana takes on Los Angeles on 3-game slide

Indiana Pacers (15-28, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-23, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana heads into the matchup with Los Angeles as losers of three games in a row.

The Clippers are 14-12 in home games. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 12.0 fast break points per game led by Terance Mann averaging 2.5.

The Pacers are 3-16 in road games. Indiana ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 13.0 fast break points per game led by Chris Duarte averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Jackson is shooting 37.9% and averaging 16.1 points for the Clippers. Amir Coffey is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Domantas Sabonis is scoring 18.9 points per game with 11.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Pacers. Justin Holiday is averaging 13.0 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 99.6 points, 43.3 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points per game.

Pacers: 1-9, averaging 105.5 points, 41.6 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (ankle), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Luke Kennard: out (health protocols), Jason Preston: out (foot), Justise Winslow: out (health and safety protocols).

Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (achilles), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Torrey Craig: day to day (quad).