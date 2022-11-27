How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Game Online on November 27, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Los Angeles plays Indiana, aims for 4th straight home win

Indiana Pacers (11-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (11-8, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Indiana aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Clippers have gone 6-5 at home. Los Angeles is 3-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pacers are 4-3 on the road. Indiana ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George is scoring 23.6 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Clippers. Norman Powell is averaging 13.9 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Myles Turner is averaging 18.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 109.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points per game.

Pacers: 8-2, averaging 115.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Paul George: out (knee), Luke Kennard: out (calf), Kawhi Leonard: out (ankle).

Pacers: Daniel Theis: out (knee), Andrew Nembhard: day to day (knee), Chris Duarte: out (ankle).