How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on February 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

When: Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST

TV: TNT

In Los Angeles and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Lakers face the Clippers on 3-game road skid

Los Angeles Lakers (25-27, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (26-27, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -2.5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Los Angeles Clippers looking to stop a three-game road losing streak.

The Clippers are 13-20 in Western Conference games. The Clippers are 13-14 against opponents over .500.

The Lakers are 14-16 in conference play. The Lakers have a 10-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers won the last matchup 119-115 on Dec. 4, with Marcus Morris scoring 21 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Jackson is averaging 16.5 points and four assists for the Clippers. Amir Coffey is averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 18.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 29.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 113.7 points, 46.2 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 105.1 points, 41.9 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Ivica Zubac: day to day (calf).

Lakers: LeBron James: out (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).