How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Online on November 9, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports SoCal. Both of these channels available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also watch the Clippers telecast on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Lakers visit the Clippers on 4-game road slide

Los Angeles Lakers (2-8, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (6-5, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Los Angeles Clippers looking to stop a four-game road losing streak.

The Clippers went 42-40 overall and 9-7 in Pacific Division games a season ago. The Clippers averaged 108.4 points per game last season, 43.3 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

The Lakers finished 33-49 overall and 3-13 in Pacific Division games a season ago. The Lakers gave up 115.1 points per game while committing 20.2 fouls last season.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Lakers 103-97 in their last meeting on Oct. 21. Paul George led the Clippers with 15 points, and Lonnie Walker IV led the Lakers with 26 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), John Wall: out (rest), Reggie Jackson: day to day (thigh).

Lakers: Thomas Bryant: out (thumb), Lonnie Walker IV: out (illness), Patrick Beverley: out (illness), LeBron James: out (foot), Dennis Schroder: out (thumb).