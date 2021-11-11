 Skip to Content
How to Watch Miami Heat vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on November 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports West, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers and Miami Heat games all year long.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports West≥ $84.99------
NBA TV≥ $84.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports West, and NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBA TV + 32 Top Cable Channels

Miami Heat vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Los Angeles plays Miami, seeks 6th straight win

By The Associated Press

Miami Heat (7-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (6-4, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -3.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into a matchup against Miami as winners of five games in a row.

Los Angeles finished 47-25 overall last season while going 26-10 at home. The Clippers averaged 114.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 107.8 last season.

Miami finished 40-31 overall last season while going 19-17 on the road. The Heat averaged 8.0 steals, 3.9 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Jason Preston: out (foot).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Max Strus: out (knee), Jimmy Butler: day to day (ankle).

