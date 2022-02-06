How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on February 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Antetokounmpo and the Bucks visit the Clippers

Milwaukee Bucks (33-21, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (27-27, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Los Angeles Clippers. Antetokounmpo ranks second in the league averaging 28.9 points per game.

The Clippers are 16-12 on their home court. Los Angeles is fourth in the Western Conference shooting 35.9% from downtown, led by Isaiah Hartenstein shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Bucks are 14-12 on the road. Milwaukee averages 112.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Jackson is averaging 16.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Grayson Allen averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 115.4 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 113.4 points, 44.3 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out (toe), Ivica Zubac: day to day (calf).

Bucks: George Hill: out (neck), Brook Lopez: out (back).