How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on November 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North Plus, Fox Sports North Plus, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket).

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Los Angeles faces Minnesota, aims for 5th straight home win

By The Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves (4-7, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (7-4, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -6.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Clippers face Minnesota.

Los Angeles finished 47-25 overall and 27-15 in Western Conference play last season. The Clippers gave up 107.8 points per game while committing 19.5 fouls last season.

Minnesota went 23-49 overall and 15-27 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Timberwolves averaged 112.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 117.7 last season.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Clippers won the last meeting on Nov. 6, with Paul George scoring 21 points points in the victory.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Jason Preston: out (foot).

Timberwolves: None listed.