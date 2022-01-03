How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers Game Live Online on January 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 3, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the LA Clippers face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports SoCal, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

Can you stream LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Towns, Minnesota set for matchup with Los Angeles

Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (19-18, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -2.5

BOTTOM LINE: Karl-Anthony Towns leads Minnesota into a matchup against Los Angeles. He ranks 10th in the league scoring 24.5 points per game.

The Clippers are 12-14 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is ninth in the NBA shooting 36.2% from downtown, led by Isaiah Hartenstein shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves are 11-13 in conference games. Minnesota is 9-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Clippers defeated the Timberwolves 129-102 in their last meeting on Nov. 14. Paul George led the Clippers with 23 points, and Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Jackson is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Clippers. Luke Kennard is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Towns is shooting 51.0% and averaging 24.5 points for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 104.1 points, 42.9 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 108.6 points, 45.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (ankle), Paul George: out (elbow), Jay Scrubb: out (health and safety protocols), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Brandon Boston Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Luke Kennard: out (health protocols), Jason Preston: out (foot), Ivica Zubac: out (health and safety protocols), Nicolas Batum: day to day (ankle).

Timberwolves: D’Angelo Russell: out (health and safety protocols), Taurean Prince: day to day (reconditioning), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (health protocols), Jarred Vanderbilt: day to day (reconditioning), Anthony Edwards: day to day (reconditioning ), McKinley Wright IV: day to day (reconditoning).